SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,690,000 shares, an increase of 36.2% from the September 15th total of 7,850,000 shares. Approximately 12.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SLQT shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of SelectQuote from $39.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of SelectQuote from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SelectQuote from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SelectQuote presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.75.

In other news, COO William Thomas Grant III purchased 230,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.85 per share, for a total transaction of $2,035,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Robert Danker acquired 117,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,023,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,516,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,266,198.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 453,500 shares of company stock worth $4,053,715. 10.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLQT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in SelectQuote by 100.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,826,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,959,000 after purchasing an additional 3,926,272 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in SelectQuote by 61.6% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,662,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920,368 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in SelectQuote by 28.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,854,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396,944 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in SelectQuote by 1,835.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,839,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744,405 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd purchased a new position in SelectQuote during the first quarter worth about $47,310,000. 66.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SLQT stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.32. 850,606 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,225,799. The company has a current ratio of 13.02, a quick ratio of 13.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.42. SelectQuote has a 1 year low of $7.72 and a 1 year high of $33.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 1.07.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). SelectQuote had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $188.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.58 million. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that SelectQuote will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

