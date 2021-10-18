Short Interest in Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX) Expands By 37.1%

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,810,000 shares, an increase of 37.1% from the September 15th total of 1,320,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 217,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.3 days. Approximately 8.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Janux Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:JANX traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.26. 4,942 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,681. Janux Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $16.32 and a 52-week high of $37.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.16.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $0.48 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Janux Therapeutics will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JANX. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Janux Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $2,163,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Janux Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $2,743,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in Janux Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $45,997,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Janux Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $723,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Janux Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $549,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.46% of the company’s stock.

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

