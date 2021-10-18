Head to Head Review: WANdisco (OTCMKTS:WANSF) & Marui Group (OTCMKTS:MAURY)

WANdisco (OTCMKTS:WANSF) and Marui Group (OTCMKTS:MAURY) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.3% of Marui Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares WANdisco and Marui Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WANdisco $10.53 million 17.88 -$34.33 million ($0.54) -8.43 Marui Group $2.08 billion 2.00 $21.95 million N/A N/A

Marui Group has higher revenue and earnings than WANdisco.

Profitability

This table compares WANdisco and Marui Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WANdisco N/A N/A N/A Marui Group 1.82% 6.90% 2.26%

Risk and Volatility

WANdisco has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marui Group has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for WANdisco and Marui Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WANdisco 0 0 0 0 N/A Marui Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Summary

Marui Group beats WANdisco on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

WANdisco Company Profile

WANdisco Plc operates as a LiveData company, which engages in the development and sale of licenses of distributed software solutions. The firm also provides enterprise-ready, non-stop software solutions. It operates though the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of the World. The company was founded by Yeturu Aahlad, James Milton Campigli, and David James Richards in 2005 and is headquartered in Sheffield, the United Kingdom.

Marui Group Company Profile

Marui Group Co., Ltd. engages in the corporate planning and management of its group companies which are in the retail business. It operates through the following segments: Retailing and Store Operations, Credit Card Services and Retail-related Services. The Retailing and Store Operations segment sells apparel, accessories, interior and household goods, food products, and other sundry goods. The Credit Card Services segment provides credit card, installment sale, consumer loan, insurance, and travel agency services. The Retail-related Services segment includes store remodeling, advertising, building management, real estate leasing, information technology, and trucking operations. The company was founded by Chuji Aoi on February 17, 1931 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

