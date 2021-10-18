Zacks: Analysts Expect American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) to Announce $1.97 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.97 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for American Financial Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.05. American Financial Group posted earnings per share of $2.45 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that American Financial Group will report full-year earnings of $9.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.10 to $9.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $9.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.35 to $10.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for American Financial Group.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 29.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on American Financial Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

Shares of NYSE AFG traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $133.08. 265,537 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,333. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.18. American Financial Group has a twelve month low of $70.67 and a twelve month high of $141.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 26.54%.

In other news, Director James E. Evans sold 3,660 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.18, for a total transaction of $483,778.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,198,627.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John B. Berding sold 3,000 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.22, for a total value of $396,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,767 shares of company stock valued at $4,292,848. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFG. FMR LLC boosted its stake in American Financial Group by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Financial Group by 208.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,975,000 after purchasing an additional 140,236 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in American Financial Group by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in American Financial Group by 177.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,528 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 12,479 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in American Financial Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 135,496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,460,000 after purchasing an additional 5,709 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.98% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

