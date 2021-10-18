StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) CEO Sells $167,098.95 in Stock

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) CEO Sean Michael Oconnor sold 2,427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total transaction of $167,098.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Sean Michael Oconnor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 12th, Sean Michael Oconnor sold 2,200 shares of StoneX Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.24, for a total transaction of $150,128.00.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Sean Michael Oconnor sold 6,503 shares of StoneX Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total transaction of $437,391.78.

On Monday, October 4th, Sean Michael Oconnor sold 11,183 shares of StoneX Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $738,078.00.

On Friday, October 1st, Sean Michael Oconnor sold 3,729 shares of StoneX Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total transaction of $247,680.18.

SNEX stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $69.01. 53,016 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,693. StoneX Group Inc. has a one year low of $50.02 and a one year high of $70.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.67. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $431.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.80 million. As a group, analysts predict that StoneX Group Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StoneX Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of StoneX Group in the third quarter worth about $506,000. Private Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 384,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,354,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 4.4% during the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 47,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,137,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 8.0% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 6.7% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. 74.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

StoneX Group Company Profile

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

