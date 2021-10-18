ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Insider Sells $776,720.00 in Stock

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.18, for a total value of $776,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Isaac Zacharias also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 15th, Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.75, for a total value of $883,000.00.

On Monday, August 16th, Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.97, for a total value of $747,880.00.

NASDAQ SWAV traded up $5.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $198.71. The company had a trading volume of 12,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,061. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.09 and a 52 week high of $237.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a current ratio of 6.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.52 and a beta of 1.28.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.39. ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 24.14% and a negative net margin of 40.60%. The business had revenue of $55.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.56) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 442.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

SWAV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ShockWave Medical from $152.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on ShockWave Medical from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.57.

About ShockWave Medical

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

