Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Insider Adam C. Vandervoort Sells 2,000 Shares

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.09, for a total transaction of $274,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
TDOC stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Monday, reaching $136.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,567,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,944,409. The company has a market capitalization of $21.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.02 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $138.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.67 and a 1-year high of $308.00.
Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $503.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.85 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 46.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.53 EPS for the current year.
Several research firms have commented on TDOC. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.75.
Teladoc Health Company Profile
Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.
