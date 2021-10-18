Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) PT Set at €114.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) received a €114.00 ($134.12) price objective from analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 53.64% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €79.00 ($92.94) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays set a €82.50 ($97.06) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group set a €76.50 ($90.00) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €85.42 ($100.49).

SAX stock traded up €0.65 ($0.76) during midday trading on Monday, reaching €74.20 ($87.29). 59,586 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,494. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €59.60 ($70.12) and a 52-week high of €82.50 ($97.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 343.56, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of €69.30 and a 200-day moving average of €68.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.86.

StrÃ¶er SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital OOH & Content, and Direct Media. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

