SuperLauncher (LAUNCH) 24 Hour Volume Hits $79,252.00

SuperLauncher (CURRENCY:LAUNCH) traded up 6.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 18th. SuperLauncher has a market capitalization of $2.57 million and approximately $79,252.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SuperLauncher has traded up 8% against the dollar. One SuperLauncher coin can currently be bought for $0.64 or 0.00001042 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001634 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.86 or 0.00066782 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.51 or 0.00071108 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62.79 or 0.00102620 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,311.73 or 1.00197845 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,706.61 or 0.06057482 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00023862 BTC.

SuperLauncher Profile

SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,036,208 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher

SuperLauncher Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperLauncher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SuperLauncher should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SuperLauncher using one of the exchanges listed above.

