Typhoon Network Price Down 0.2% This Week (TYPH)

Typhoon Network (CURRENCY:TYPH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 18th. One Typhoon Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0864 or 0.00000141 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Typhoon Network has a total market capitalization of $781,830.31 and $7,866.00 worth of Typhoon Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Typhoon Network has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001634 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.86 or 0.00066782 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.51 or 0.00071108 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.79 or 0.00102620 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $61,311.73 or 1.00197845 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,706.61 or 0.06057482 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00023862 BTC.

Typhoon Network Coin Profile

Typhoon Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,046,767 coins. Typhoon Network’s official Twitter account is @TyphoonCrypto

Buying and Selling Typhoon Network

