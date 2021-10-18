CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$11.08.

DBM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on CanWel Building Materials Group to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$10.50 target price on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$12.00 target price on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$13.50 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

CanWel Building Materials Group stock traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$6.83. The stock had a trading volume of 212,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,390. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.43. CanWel Building Materials Group has a 1-year low of C$6.01 and a 1-year high of C$10.83. The stock has a market capitalization of C$591.66 million and a P/E ratio of 4.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.88, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 3.05.

CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported C$0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$756.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$773.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CanWel Building Materials Group will post 1.0883333 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

