Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $406.48 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) to post sales of $406.48 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Sunrun’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $379.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $431.85 million. Sunrun reported sales of $209.76 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 93.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunrun will report full-year sales of $1.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.57 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.87 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sunrun.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.18). Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 15.55%. The firm had revenue of $401.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.36 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Sunrun in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Sunrun from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist Securities cut their target price on Sunrun from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet downgraded Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.09.

In other Sunrun news, COO Christopher Dawson sold 9,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $413,220.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 81,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total value of $3,808,805.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,669,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,360,274.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 174,978 shares of company stock valued at $8,027,015 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Sunrun during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Sunrun by 1,354.8% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 611 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in Sunrun during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Sunrun by 300.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RUN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.63. The stock had a trading volume of 122,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,209,118. The company has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of -52.65 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Sunrun has a fifty-two week low of $37.42 and a fifty-two week high of $100.93.

About Sunrun

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

