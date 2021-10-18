MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 97,500 shares, a decline of 24.8% from the September 15th total of 129,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other news, CEO Charles N. Funk purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.15 per share, for a total transaction of $29,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,143,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,416,000 after acquiring an additional 52,973 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 753,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,676,000 after acquiring an additional 32,676 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 568,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,345,000 after acquiring an additional 23,141 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 303,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,740,000 after buying an additional 10,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 280,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,074,000 after buying an additional 5,923 shares in the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MidWestOne Financial Group stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.45. 2,350 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,361. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.75 and a 200 day moving average of $30.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $483.39 million, a P/E ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.06. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 12-month low of $19.77 and a 12-month high of $33.68.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $48.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.95 million. MidWestOne Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 16.21%. Sell-side analysts predict that MidWestOne Financial Group will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. MidWestOne Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 37.97%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

About MidWestOne Financial Group

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which focuses on delivering relationship-based business and personal banking products and services through its bank subsidiary, MidWestOne Bank. The Bank provides commercial loans, real estate loans, agricultural loans, credit card loans, and consumer loans.

