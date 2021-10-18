Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a decline of 27.7% from the September 15th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
NASDAQ KZIA traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.49. 757 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,762. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 2.74. Kazia Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.55 and a 12-month high of $15.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.29 and a 200-day moving average of $10.24.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Kazia Therapeutics by 1.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 233,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kazia Therapeutics by 12.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 4,782 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kazia Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Kazia Therapeutics by 188.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 65,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 42,983 shares during the last quarter. 4.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Kazia Therapeutics
Kazia Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the pharmaceutical drug research and development. Its pipeline includes two clinical-stage drug development candidates such as GDC-0084, and Cantrixil. The company was founded by Graham Edmund Kelly in March 1994 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.
