Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a decline of 27.7% from the September 15th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

NASDAQ KZIA traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.49. 757 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,762. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 2.74. Kazia Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.55 and a 12-month high of $15.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.29 and a 200-day moving average of $10.24.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Kazia Therapeutics by 1.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 233,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kazia Therapeutics by 12.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 4,782 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kazia Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Kazia Therapeutics by 188.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 65,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 42,983 shares during the last quarter. 4.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kazia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Kazia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

About Kazia Therapeutics

Kazia Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the pharmaceutical drug research and development. Its pipeline includes two clinical-stage drug development candidates such as GDC-0084, and Cantrixil. The company was founded by Graham Edmund Kelly in March 1994 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

