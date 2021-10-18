Short Interest in WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) Rises By 37.3%

WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,910,000 shares, an increase of 37.3% from the September 15th total of 2,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 733,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days. Currently, 6.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ MAPS traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.53. 30,042 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 739,944. WM Technology has a 1 year low of $10.01 and a 1 year high of $29.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.08.

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $46.93 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that WM Technology will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WM Technology in the second quarter valued at about $619,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of WM Technology in the second quarter valued at about $98,000. Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of WM Technology in the second quarter valued at about $620,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WM Technology in the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WM Technology in the second quarter valued at about $482,000. 19.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on WM Technology in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on WM Technology in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on WM Technology in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on WM Technology in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on WM Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.56.

WM Holding Company, LLC provides software and technology solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates Weedmaps, an online directory of cannabis retailers and information site for cannabis producers and consumers; and provides cloud-based software as a service and data solutions to cannabis retailers and major brands.

