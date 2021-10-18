Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aprea Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing novel cancer therapeutics which reactivate the mutant tumor suppressor protein, p53. The Company’s lead drug candidate, APR-246, a first-in-class small molecule p53 reactivator, is in clinical development for myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia as well as additional hematologic and solid tumor malignancies. Aprea Therapeutics Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

Get Aprea Therapeutics alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on APRE. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Aprea Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Aprea Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Aprea Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Aprea Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Aprea Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aprea Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.15.

Aprea Therapeutics stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.28. 19,847 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,090,642. Aprea Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.17 and a one year high of $30.99. The stock has a market cap of $111.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35 and a beta of -0.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.64.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aprea Therapeutics will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aprea Therapeutics news, SVP Lars B. Abrahmsen sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total transaction of $244,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Eyal C. Attar sold 15,968 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total transaction of $74,730.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,928 shares of company stock valued at $483,041 over the last three months. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APRE. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 2,725.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 655,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 632,678 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Aprea Therapeutics by 111.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 998,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,090,000 after buying an additional 525,106 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $1,551,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Aprea Therapeutics by 575.2% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 353,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after buying an additional 301,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $606,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.73% of the company’s stock.

Aprea Therapeutics Company Profile

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. The company's lead product candidate is APR-246 (Eprenetapopt), a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for relapsed/refractory TP53 mutant chronic lymphoid leukemia; and gastric, bladder, and non-small cell lung cancers.

Read More: How dollar cost averaging works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aprea Therapeutics (APRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aprea Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aprea Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.