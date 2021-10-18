Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $24.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.37% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Akero Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on developing transformational treatments for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and other serious metabolic disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of AKR-001, for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, which are in clinical stage. Akero Therapeutics Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AKRO. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

NASDAQ AKRO traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.55. The company had a trading volume of 4,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,444. Akero Therapeutics has a one year low of $17.66 and a one year high of $34.87. The company has a market cap of $751.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.38 and its 200-day moving average is $25.07.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.11). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Akero Therapeutics will post -2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO William Richard White sold 4,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total value of $97,835.23. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,027.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total transaction of $364,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,941 shares of company stock worth $650,260. Insiders own 7.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 107.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 77.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 60.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

About Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics, Inc operates as a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis company, which engages in developing pioneering medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The firm’s lead product candidate, efruxifermin (EFX), is an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, or FGF21, which is an endogenously expressed hormone that protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates and proteins throughout the body.

