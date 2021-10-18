Analysts Expect Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) to Post $0.41 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.47. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital reported earnings of $0.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will report full year earnings of $1.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.99. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HASI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.11.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.42, for a total transaction of $1,168,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,625 shares in the company, valued at $7,514,272.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.54, for a total value of $595,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 93,333 shares of company stock valued at $5,426,981. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 5.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,237,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $406,363,000 after acquiring an additional 382,610 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 5.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,945,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,228,000 after acquiring an additional 107,588 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 66.2% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,900,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,725,000 after acquiring an additional 757,399 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 19.1% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,720,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,619,000 after acquiring an additional 276,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 4.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,672,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,916,000 after buying an additional 63,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HASI traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,357. The company has a current ratio of 22.96, a quick ratio of 22.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.81. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 1-year low of $41.62 and a 1-year high of $72.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.48%.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

