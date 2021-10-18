Neblio Reaches Market Capitalization of $26.89 Million (NEBL)

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 18th. One Neblio coin can now be bought for approximately $1.48 or 0.00002422 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Neblio has a total market capitalization of $26.89 million and $776,792.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Neblio has traded up 17.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Neblio alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00045738 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00020134 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001475 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00005502 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002018 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Neblio Coin Profile

Neblio (CRYPTO:NEBL) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 18,455,051 coins and its circulating supply is 18,109,060 coins. The official website for Neblio is nebl.io . The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform. “

Buying and Selling Neblio

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neblio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neblio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “NEBLUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Neblio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neblio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.