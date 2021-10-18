Helpico 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $13.00 (HELP)

Helpico (CURRENCY:HELP) traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 18th. One Helpico coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000181 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Helpico has traded 26.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Helpico has a total market cap of $2,625.88 and approximately $13.00 worth of Helpico was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001628 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.90 or 0.00066605 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.51 or 0.00070852 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.86 or 0.00102361 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,348.69 or 0.99905171 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,731.77 or 0.06077116 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00023743 BTC.

Helpico Profile

Helpico’s total supply is 5,008,576 coins and its circulating supply is 23,628 coins. Helpico’s official Twitter account is @Helpico_Coin . The official website for Helpico is www.helpico.io

Buying and Selling Helpico

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helpico directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helpico should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Helpico using one of the exchanges listed above.

