Zacks: Brokerages Expect Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $351.93 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) will announce $351.93 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Houlihan Lokey’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $311.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $377.60 million. Houlihan Lokey posted sales of $275.74 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 27.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey will report full year sales of $1.67 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.86 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $2.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Houlihan Lokey.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $372.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.84 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The business’s revenue was up 76.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 112.5% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the second quarter worth $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the third quarter worth $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the second quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

HLI stock traded up $2.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $103.53. 9,333 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,151. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.46. The company has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 0.68. Houlihan Lokey has a twelve month low of $61.19 and a twelve month high of $102.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is currently 37.23%.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

