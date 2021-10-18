Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.53 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Hawaiian Electric Industries’ earnings. Hawaiian Electric Industries reported earnings per share of $0.59 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hawaiian Electric Industries will report full year earnings of $2.13 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.14 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hawaiian Electric Industries.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 9.39%. The company had revenue of $680.26 million for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.80.

Shares of NYSE HE traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.09. 23,603 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 512,635. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a 52 week low of $31.83 and a 52 week high of $45.97. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.14%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HE. FMR LLC increased its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 96.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 567,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,131,000 after buying an additional 278,694 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,481,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 24.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 22.1% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 2,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 15.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,972,000 after buying an additional 5,784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.63% of the company’s stock.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

