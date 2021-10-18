$0.21 EPS Expected for Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) will announce earnings per share of $0.21 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Viavi Solutions’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.20. Viavi Solutions also posted earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Viavi Solutions will report full year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.92. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.92. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Viavi Solutions.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $310.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.38 million. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 19.07%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VIAV. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Viavi Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.43.

VIAV stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.11. The company had a trading volume of 80,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,757,360. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.90 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.00 and a 200 day moving average of $16.55. Viavi Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $11.92 and a fifty-two week high of $18.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

In other Viavi Solutions news, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 12,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total transaction of $201,571.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total value of $37,583.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,274 shares of company stock worth $483,437. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VIAV. RMR Wealth Builders grew its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 1,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Viavi Solutions by 38.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,499 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $120,000. Institutional investors own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

