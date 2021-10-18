Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Given New €36.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €34.00 ($40.00) to €36.00 ($42.35) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SCGLY. Citigroup raised shares of Société Générale Société anonyme to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from €32.50 ($38.24) to €33.00 ($38.82) in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from €34.00 ($40.00) to €35.00 ($41.18) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

SCGLY stock traded up $0.13 on Monday, reaching $6.75. 79,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,058. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.33 and a 200-day moving average of $6.08. Société Générale Société anonyme has a twelve month low of $2.64 and a twelve month high of $6.80. The firm has a market cap of $28.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.88 billion. Société Générale Société anonyme had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 5.09%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Société Générale Société anonyme will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Société Générale SA provides banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking & Investor Solutions. The French Retail Banking segment includes the domestic networks Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord and Boursorama.

