Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Given New €36.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €34.00 ($40.00) to €36.00 ($42.35) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SCGLY. Citigroup raised shares of Société Générale Société anonyme to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from €32.50 ($38.24) to €33.00 ($38.82) in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from €34.00 ($40.00) to €35.00 ($41.18) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.
SCGLY stock traded up $0.13 on Monday, reaching $6.75. 79,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,058. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.33 and a 200-day moving average of $6.08. Société Générale Société anonyme has a twelve month low of $2.64 and a twelve month high of $6.80. The firm has a market cap of $28.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25.
Société Générale SA provides banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking & Investor Solutions. The French Retail Banking segment includes the domestic networks Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord and Boursorama.
