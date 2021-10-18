BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Given New €51.70 Price Target at Barclays

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Barclays from €48.30 ($56.82) to €51.70 ($60.82) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised BNP Paribas to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from €61.00 ($71.76) to €63.00 ($74.12) in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BNP Paribas from €68.00 ($80.00) to €69.00 ($81.18) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on BNP Paribas from €48.00 ($56.47) to €52.00 ($61.18) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded BNP Paribas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BNP Paribas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.08.

Shares of OTCMKTS BNPQY traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.85. The company had a trading volume of 113,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,494. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. BNP Paribas has a 1-year low of $16.78 and a 1-year high of $35.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.90 and its 200-day moving average is $31.99.

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.27. BNP Paribas had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 18.03%. The company had revenue of $14.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BNP Paribas will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

BNP Paribas Company Profile

BNP Paribas SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. The company operates through the following business: Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate Institutional Banking. The Retail Banking and Services business includes the retail banking networks and specialized financial services in France and around the world.

