Zacks: Analysts Expect Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.12 Million

Equities analysts expect Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) to report sales of $7.12 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Seres Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.00 million to $12.20 million. Seres Therapeutics reported sales of $1.42 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 401.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $26.62 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.98 million to $35.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $100.92 million, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $348.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Seres Therapeutics.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $5.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 million. Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 441.65% and a negative return on equity of 87.12%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $42.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Seres Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Seres Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.83.

MCRB traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.36. 49,724 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,322,027. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.78. Seres Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.41 and a 52-week high of $38.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $76,063,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Seres Therapeutics by 37.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,647,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,659 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 824.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 974,671 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,068,000 after purchasing an additional 869,225 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,919,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $308,120,000 after purchasing an additional 638,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 627,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,975,000 after buying an additional 274,093 shares during the period. 90.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

