Analysts Expect Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $598.37 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) to post $598.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Farfetch’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $611.30 million and the lowest is $581.99 million. Farfetch posted sales of $386.78 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Farfetch will report full-year sales of $2.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.30 billion to $2.39 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.88 billion to $3.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Farfetch.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.62. The company had revenue of $523.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.74 million.

FTCH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Farfetch from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Farfetch from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Farfetch in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Farfetch from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Farfetch presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.85.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Farfetch by 39.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,757,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,687,000 after purchasing an additional 9,264,782 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in Farfetch by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 13,681,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,384,000 after buying an additional 5,616,770 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 104.2% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,697,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,373,000 after acquiring an additional 4,948,415 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Farfetch in the first quarter valued at approximately $148,178,000. Finally, Soma Equity Partners LP increased its position in shares of Farfetch by 220.0% during the second quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP now owns 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750,000 shares in the last quarter. 83.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTCH traded up $1.84 on Friday, reaching $39.70. 163,284 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,757,375. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a PE ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 3.24. Farfetch has a fifty-two week low of $26.55 and a fifty-two week high of $73.87.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

