Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) Short Interest Down 30.6% in September

Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 61,900 shares, a decline of 30.6% from the September 15th total of 89,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alexander’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

Shares of Alexander’s stock traded down $1.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $276.32. 6 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,342. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62, a current ratio of 10.68 and a quick ratio of 10.68. Alexander’s has a 1-year low of $233.70 and a 1-year high of $308.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $265.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $271.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 0.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.51%. Alexander’s’s payout ratio is presently 111.73%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Alexander’s during the first quarter worth $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Alexander’s during the second quarter worth $103,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Alexander’s by 865.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Alexander’s by 181.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Alexander’s by 41.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.29% of the company’s stock.

Alexander’s Company Profile

Alexander’s, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in leasing, managing, development and redeveloping its properties. Its operating properties are located in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The company was founded on May 16, 1955 and is headquartered in Paramus, NJ.

