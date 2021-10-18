xSigma One Day Trading Volume Reaches $169,648.00 (SIG)

xSigma (CURRENCY:SIG) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. Over the last seven days, xSigma has traded 30.9% lower against the US dollar. xSigma has a total market capitalization of $3.42 million and $169,648.00 worth of xSigma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One xSigma coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000635 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.58 or 0.00041728 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002429 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $120.25 or 0.00196159 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.84 or 0.00089465 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001629 BTC.

xSigma Coin Profile

xSigma (SIG) is a coin. xSigma’s total supply is 13,162,282 coins and its circulating supply is 8,795,838 coins. xSigma’s official Twitter account is @xSigma5

According to CryptoCompare, “The Signal is an advertising marketplace based on the Ethereum blockchain. On the Signal Marketplace advertisers can list their offerings to a network of attention influencers. Once an offering is listed, attention influencers are able to generate a personalized affiliate link that directs to the advertiser's offering. The Signal token (SIG) is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used to reward the influencers every time this attention influencer drives a click or sale through their unique link. “

