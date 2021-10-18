NFTLootBox Trading 11.5% Lower Over Last Week (LOOT)

NFTLootBox (CURRENCY:LOOT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 18th. NFTLootBox has a total market cap of $2.22 million and approximately $84,748.00 worth of NFTLootBox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFTLootBox coin can now be bought for about $98.41 or 0.00160533 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, NFTLootBox has traded 11.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001631 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.40 or 0.00065894 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.23 or 0.00070519 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.35 or 0.00101715 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61,456.07 or 1.00249300 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,721.45 or 0.06070564 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00023689 BTC.

NFTLootBox Profile

NFTLootBox’s launch date was November 7th, 2020. NFTLootBox’s total supply is 40,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,599 coins. The official website for NFTLootBox is nftlootbox.com . NFTLootBox’s official message board is nftlootbox.medium.com . The Reddit community for NFTLootBox is https://reddit.com/r/NFTLootBox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NFTLootBox’s official Twitter account is @NFTLootBox

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTLootBox is a non-Fungible Token (NFT) Project allowing users to Stake the LOOT token to earn Coins. Coins can then be used to open NFT Loot Boxes. The Loot Boxes contain a variety of NFTs – some produced In-House and some from other popular NFT Projects and Artists. NFTLootBox.com is a fairer and more exciting way to distribute NFTs. Now Everyone Has A Chance To Get Rare and Valuable NFTs. “

NFTLootBox Coin Trading

