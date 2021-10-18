Analysts Anticipate Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $850,000.00

Equities research analysts forecast that Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) will post sales of $850,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Ardelyx’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.70 million and the lowest is $0.00. Ardelyx posted sales of $2.71 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 68.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ardelyx will report full-year sales of $9.17 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.90 million to $11.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $6.40 million, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $11.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ardelyx.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.09). Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 1,009.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 million.

A number of analysts have commented on ARDX shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Ardelyx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Ardelyx from $14.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush lowered shares of Ardelyx from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Ardelyx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Cowen set a $7.70 target price on Ardelyx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ardelyx has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.46.

ARDX stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.02. 129,968 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,463,877. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Ardelyx has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $2.31. The company has a market cap of $105.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.36 and its 200-day moving average is $4.74.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Ardelyx by 66.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,280,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,608,000 after buying an additional 2,515,575 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ardelyx by 3.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,218,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,140,000 after buying an additional 236,120 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its position in Ardelyx by 0.6% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 5,176,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,269,000 after purchasing an additional 28,449 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC boosted its position in Ardelyx by 5.7% during the second quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 3,714,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,153,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Ardelyx by 7.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,348,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,380,000 after purchasing an additional 240,628 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development and commercialization of medicine for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases. Its product portfolio includes tenapanor, which is an experimental medication that works exclusively in the gut and is in late-stage clinical development.

