HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) will announce earnings per share of $0.79 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for HollyFrontier’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.92 and the lowest is $0.61. HollyFrontier posted earnings per share of ($0.41) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 292.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that HollyFrontier will report full year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $2.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $4.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow HollyFrontier.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.24. HollyFrontier had a negative return on equity of 2.18% and a net margin of 1.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 121.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised HollyFrontier from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Cowen raised HollyFrontier from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on HollyFrontier from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered HollyFrontier from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.89.

NYSE:HFC traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $36.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,454,257. HollyFrontier has a 1-year low of $16.81 and a 1-year high of $42.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 30.87 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.77.

In other HollyFrontier news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.20 per share, for a total transaction of $146,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,308,890. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Jennings acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.07 per share, for a total transaction of $218,025.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of HollyFrontier in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in HollyFrontier during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in HollyFrontier by 3,188.9% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in HollyFrontier during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in HollyFrontier during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About HollyFrontier

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

