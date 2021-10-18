-$0.04 EPS Expected for Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.04) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for Shake Shack’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.05. Shake Shack posted earnings of ($0.11) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 63.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shake Shack will report full year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to $0.05. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.67. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Shake Shack.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 0.36%. The firm had revenue of $187.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.62 million.

Several brokerages recently commented on SHAK. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $131.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $101.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.50.

SHAK stock traded up $0.49 on Wednesday, hitting $75.92. 17,527 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 802,774. Shake Shack has a twelve month low of $64.02 and a twelve month high of $138.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.68 and a beta of 1.69.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHAK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Shake Shack during the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Shake Shack by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Shake Shack by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,768,000 after acquiring an additional 22,926 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Shake Shack by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,254,000 after acquiring an additional 14,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Shake Shack by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

