Zacks: Analysts Expect Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $425.19 Million

Analysts expect Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) to post $425.19 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Cable One’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $423.07 million to $430.50 million. Cable One reported sales of $338.96 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cable One will report full year sales of $1.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cable One.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $16.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.09 by $5.59. The business had revenue of $401.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.18 million. Cable One had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.63 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cable One from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Cable One from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Cable One from $2,236.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Cable One from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $2,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cable One presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,176.86.

CABO traded up $4.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,764.00. 1,143 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,951. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 31.22 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,947.48 and its 200 day moving average is $1,873.69. Cable One has a 52 week low of $1,674.35 and a 52 week high of $2,326.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. This is a positive change from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.72%.

In related news, SVP James A. Obermeyer sold 34 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,025.00, for a total value of $68,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,514,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,811.00, for a total transaction of $595,819.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,475 shares of company stock valued at $13,192,659. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CABO. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Cable One by 5.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 116,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,577,000 after buying an additional 5,753 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Cable One by 22.8% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Cable One by 37.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,838,000 after buying an additional 4,933 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Cable One in the first quarter worth $384,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cable One by 2.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,619,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

