Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS) Short Interest Down 27.9% in September

Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 413,600 shares, a decrease of 27.9% from the September 15th total of 573,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.0 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORGS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Orgenesis by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,035,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,930,000 after buying an additional 58,695 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Orgenesis by 48.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 282,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after buying an additional 92,730 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Orgenesis by 954.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 131,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 119,296 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orgenesis during the second quarter valued at about $377,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Orgenesis during the second quarter valued at about $324,000. 14.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Orgenesis alerts:

Shares of ORGS traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.77. The stock had a trading volume of 224 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,649. Orgenesis has a 1-year low of $4.14 and a 1-year high of $8.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.04 million, a P/E ratio of 250.50 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.63.

Orgenesis (NASDAQ:ORGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.55 million for the quarter. Orgenesis had a negative return on equity of 95.29% and a negative net margin of 192.07%.

About Orgenesis

Orgenesis, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing and provision of technologies and services in the cell and gene therapy industry. It operates through the Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) and Point-Of-Care Cell Therapy (POC) segments.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Orgenesis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orgenesis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.