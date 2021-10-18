Short Interest in Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBCI) Drops By 31.6%

Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBCI) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,400 shares, a drop of 31.6% from the September 15th total of 48,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OBCI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem by 3.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem by 3.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 81,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947 shares during the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem by 55.2% in the second quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 94,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 33,772 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem in the second quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem by 3.0% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 128,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 3,734 shares during the period. 8.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OBCI traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,622. The company has a current ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.68 million, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.35. Ocean Bio-Chem has a 1-year low of $8.23 and a 1-year high of $18.03.

Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.69 million during the quarter. Ocean Bio-Chem had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 16.50%.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th.

Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc manufactures, markets and distributes appearance, performance and maintenance products under the Star brite and Star Tron brand names. The firm also manufactures and distributes disinfectant, sanitizing and deodorizing products under the Performacide and Star brite brand names. It serves the marine, automotive, power sports, recreational vehicle and outdoor power equipment markets.

