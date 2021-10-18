Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 86,900 shares, a decline of 30.8% from the September 15th total of 125,500 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 74,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Separately, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Nature’s Sunshine Products in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NATR traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,091. Nature’s Sunshine Products has a one year low of $9.86 and a one year high of $21.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.83.

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $108.98 million for the quarter. Nature’s Sunshine Products had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 5.61%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NATR. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products during the 1st quarter worth $359,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 34.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 15.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 530,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,596,000 after acquiring an additional 69,333 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 98.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

Nature’s Sunshine Products Company Profile

Natures Sunshine Products, Inc engages in the manufacturing and direct selling of nutritional and personal care products. Its product lines include general health, immune, cardiovascular, digestive, personal care, and weight management. It operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, Europe, North America, and Latin America and Other.

