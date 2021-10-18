Bitcoin Interest Trading 12.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (BCI)

Bitcoin Interest (CURRENCY:BCI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Interest has traded 12.3% lower against the dollar. One Bitcoin Interest coin can now be purchased for $0.0141 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Interest has a market capitalization of $258,521.99 and $53.00 worth of Bitcoin Interest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.38 or 0.00224100 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $69.20 or 0.00112885 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.48 or 0.00128019 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00003586 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002582 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000313 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest Profile

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2017. Bitcoin Interest’s total supply is 18,326,892 coins. Bitcoin Interest’s official Twitter account is @btcinterest and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Interest is bitcoininterest.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Interest is a bitcoin fork that occurred at the block height 505083 dated January 22nd. Its focus is towards decentralization of mining – it is based on an enhanced PoW Equihash algorithm in order to create a smooth ASIC resistant mining process. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Interest

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Interest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Interest should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Interest using one of the exchanges listed above.

