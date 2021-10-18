YENTEN (YTN) Market Cap Reaches $114,085.99

YENTEN (CURRENCY:YTN) traded up 52.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. YENTEN has a market cap of $114,085.99 and $2,621.00 worth of YENTEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, YENTEN has traded up 62.9% against the U.S. dollar. One YENTEN coin can currently be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61,303.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,737.19 or 0.06096243 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $183.41 or 0.00299183 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $604.73 or 0.00986460 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.12 or 0.00085018 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $256.69 or 0.00418716 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.42 or 0.00291037 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.96 or 0.00273987 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00004764 BTC.

YENTEN Profile

YTN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the YespowerR16 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 28th, 2017. YENTEN’s total supply is 41,952,065 coins. The official website for YENTEN is yentencoin.info . YENTEN’s official Twitter account is @YentenOutlook and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for YENTEN is https://reddit.com/r/Yenten and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Yenten is a cryptocurrency for CPU-mining only. It's designed to achieve fast transactions, easy-in-use, and safe official wallet. “

YENTEN Coin Trading

