$2.03 Billion in Sales Expected for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) to announce sales of $2.03 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Huntsman’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.82 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.13 billion. Huntsman posted sales of $1.51 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 34.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Huntsman will report full year sales of $7.71 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.84 billion to $8.05 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $7.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.14 billion to $8.58 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Huntsman.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. Huntsman had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Huntsman’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HUN shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Huntsman from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Huntsman from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Huntsman from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

NYSE:HUN traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.42. 131,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,262,046. Huntsman has a 12-month low of $22.59 and a 12-month high of $32.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.53%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUN. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Huntsman by 173.6% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Huntsman by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman during the second quarter worth $68,000. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

