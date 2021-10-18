Brokerages Anticipate Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $330.85 Million

Equities analysts expect Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) to report sales of $330.85 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Horace Mann Educators’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $323.50 million and the highest is $338.20 million. Horace Mann Educators posted sales of $337.10 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators will report full year sales of $1.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Horace Mann Educators.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The firm had revenue of $347.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.10 million. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HMN. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

HMN traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.81. The company had a trading volume of 3,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,871. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. Horace Mann Educators has a 12 month low of $33.64 and a 12 month high of $44.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.82. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is 36.47%.

In related news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 9,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $399,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Stricker sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.37, for a total transaction of $40,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,190 shares of company stock worth $729,926. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 154.6% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 975 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 31.1% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to the educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty; Supplemental; Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other.

