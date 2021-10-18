Photon (PHO) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.00

Photon (CURRENCY:PHO) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. One Photon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Photon has a total market capitalization of $76,925.08 and $1.00 worth of Photon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Photon has traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,104.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,711.99 or 0.06074873 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $183.56 or 0.00300402 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $602.04 or 0.00985264 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.06 or 0.00085207 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $254.90 or 0.00417159 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.98 or 0.00289635 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.81 or 0.00272995 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00004780 BTC.

About Photon

Photon is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Photon’s total supply is 41,981,739,796 coins. The official website for Photon is www.photoncc.com . The Reddit community for Photon is https://reddit.com/r/Photon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Photon’s official Twitter account is @PhotonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Photon is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Blake256 algorithm. It has a 90 billion PHO supply. “

Buying and Selling Photon

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Photon directly using U.S. dollars.

