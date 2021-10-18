Hoge Finance Trading 104.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (HOGE)

Hoge Finance (CURRENCY:HOGE) traded up 16.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 18th. One Hoge Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hoge Finance has a total market cap of $88.24 million and $1.26 million worth of Hoge Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Hoge Finance has traded 104.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.44 or 0.00041635 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002417 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.17 or 0.00196662 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.67 or 0.00089474 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Hoge Finance Profile

Hoge Finance (CRYPTO:HOGE) is a coin. Its launch date was February 7th, 2021. Hoge Finance’s total supply is 404,429,320,491 coins. Hoge Finance’s official Twitter account is @hogefinance

According to CryptoCompare, “HOGE is a deflationary currency. There will never be more HOGE in circulation than there is now. Every time a transaction takes place with HOGE, 1% of that transaction is removed or “burned” from the total supply. This increases the scarcity of every HOGE in circulation. Additionally, another 1% is distributed among every HOGE holder. What this means is that every time HOGE is used, the value of the remaining HOGE in circulation is increased by simultaneously decreasing the supply (deflation), while also distributing HOGE to everyone using the token. As a result, every single HOGE holder has an incentive to spread the use of HOGE as much as possible. As more transactions take place in the network, the individual net-worth of all who own a piece of the network increases as well. “

Buying and Selling Hoge Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hoge Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hoge Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hoge Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

