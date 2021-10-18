Zacks: Analysts Expect Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to Post $2.01 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.01 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Honeywell International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.97. Honeywell International posted earnings of $1.56 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 28.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Honeywell International will report full-year earnings of $8.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.96 to $8.15. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $9.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.95 to $9.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Honeywell International.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.21.

In related news, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $2,488,341.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,323.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total value of $6,627,614.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 97.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 94.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 75.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HON stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $220.53. The stock had a trading volume of 117,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,689,002. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.54. Honeywell International has a 52 week low of $159.42 and a 52 week high of $236.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.39%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

