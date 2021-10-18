Brokerages Expect Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) to Announce $0.63 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) will report $0.63 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Haemonetics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.58. Haemonetics reported earnings per share of $0.62 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Haemonetics will report full year earnings of $2.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $2.92. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $3.44. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Haemonetics.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $228.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.54 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 17.51%.

HAE has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Haemonetics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.50.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Haemonetics by 130.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. 98.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HAE traded down $2.86 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.05. 7,418 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 686,823. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.43 and its 200 day moving average is $67.28. Haemonetics has a fifty-two week low of $49.26 and a fifty-two week high of $142.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 3.00.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Haemonetics (HAE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.