ZeroSwap (ZEE) Market Capitalization Achieves $26.47 Million

ZeroSwap (CURRENCY:ZEE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. ZeroSwap has a market cap of $26.47 million and approximately $1.61 million worth of ZeroSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ZeroSwap has traded 11.5% higher against the dollar. One ZeroSwap coin can currently be bought for $0.44 or 0.00000718 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.44 or 0.00041635 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002417 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.17 or 0.00196662 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.67 or 0.00089474 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001635 BTC.

ZeroSwap Coin Profile

ZEE is a coin. ZeroSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,331,748 coins. The official website for ZeroSwap is zeroswap.io . ZeroSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZeroSwapLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZeroSwap.io is a Multi-Chain, Zero-fee, On-chain Trading protocol with Liquidity Mining, DeFi Token Offering, and DEX Aggregation. The protocol will reward users every time they make an on-chain trade and provide liquidity to existing DEXes. All transactions would be Gasless with Zero Trade Fee. “

ZeroSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeroSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZeroSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZeroSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

