Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) Short Interest Up 26.9% in September

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a growth of 26.9% from the September 15th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund stock traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $11.52. 603 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,497. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $8.67 and a 52 week high of $12.41.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.0967 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th.
About Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund
Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Read More: Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.