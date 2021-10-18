Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Short Interest Update

Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,450,000 shares, an increase of 30.3% from the September 15th total of 1,880,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Taseko Mines by 13.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,031,075 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $15,519,000 after buying an additional 1,084,841 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 9.4% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,231,740 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $15,166,000 after purchasing an additional 620,706 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 160.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,928,266 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804,368 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 284.7% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,597,939 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taseko Mines in the first quarter worth about $1,870,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGB traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.32. 81,437 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,378,136. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.73. Taseko Mines has a 52 week low of $0.78 and a 52 week high of $2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $658.58 million, a P/E ratio of 75.03 and a beta of 2.49.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The mining company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Taseko Mines had a net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $90.36 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Taseko Mines will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taseko Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.75 to C$2.60 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Taseko Mines from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taseko Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.64.

Taseko Mines Ltd. operates as a mining company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in Gibraltar, Florence Copper, Aley Niobium, Yellowhead, New Prosperity, and Harmony projects. The company was founded on April 15, 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

