HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $15.47 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) will announce $15.47 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for HP’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $15.80 billion and the lowest is $15.28 billion. HP posted sales of $15.26 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HP will report full-year sales of $62.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $62.09 billion to $62.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $62.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $61.22 billion to $62.61 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover HP.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $15.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.92 billion. HP had a net margin of 6.56% and a negative return on equity of 137.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of HP in a report on Sunday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of HP in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of HP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of HP to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.71.

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $936,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of HP in the second quarter worth $173,097,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in HP by 2.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,024,707 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,291,454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,708 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in HP in the second quarter worth $85,975,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in HP by 16.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 16,801,457 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $533,446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in HP by 201.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,239,800 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $102,864,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165,100 shares during the last quarter. 77.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HPQ stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.51. 319,633 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,667,700. The company has a market capitalization of $32.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.41 and its 200 day moving average is $30.13. HP has a 1 year low of $17.25 and a 1 year high of $36.00.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

