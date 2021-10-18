Semux Price Hits $0.0068 on Top Exchanges (SEM)

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded 60.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. In the last seven days, Semux has traded 30.7% lower against the US dollar. One Semux coin can now be purchased for $0.0068 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. Semux has a market capitalization of $86,113.66 and $3.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.49 or 0.00057680 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0971 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00010484 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00007137 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00005474 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000932 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003154 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001602 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003462 BTC.

About Semux

Semux is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. Semux’s total supply is 18,432,369 coins and its circulating supply is 12,712,343 coins. Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Semux’s official website is www.semux.org . The Reddit community for Semux is https://reddit.com/r/Semux and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Semux is a DPoS cryptocurrency base on a new consensus algorithm named Semux BFT. “

Buying and Selling Semux

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Semux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Semux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

